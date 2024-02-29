Watch This Guy Play ‘Doom’ on a Toothbrush

We’re fans of Doom here. We formerly worked at a website that doggedly covered all the devices people have crammed the classic first-person shooter onto over the years, including an Ikea lamp , a “magic eye” puzzle , and a Roomba . You can play Doom on this very website . So when someone puts Doom onto something new, we’re paying attention.

Earlier this month, a report came out claiming that three million smart toothbrushes were used in a DDoS attack that caused “millions of euros in damages in Switzerland.” While that’s a scintillating thought, the toothbrush botnet never happened and wasn’t real . But it inspired Aaron Christophel, a Germany-based programmer and hardware tinkerer, to put a playable version of Doom on a WiFi-enabled toothbrush.