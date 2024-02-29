Advertisement
doom

Watch This Guy Play ‘Doom’ on a Toothbrush

Samantha Cole Samantha Cole
The three million toothbrush botnet wasn’t real, but this toothbrush hacked for blasting demons between brushes is.
Screenshots via 404 Media / Aaron Christophel on YouTube

We’re fans of Doom here. We formerly worked at a website that doggedly covered all the devices people have crammed the classic first-person shooter onto over the years, including an Ikea lamp, a “magic eye” puzzle, and a Roomba. You can play Doom on this very website. So when someone puts Doom onto something new, we’re paying attention.

Earlier this month, a report came out claiming that three million smart toothbrushes were used in a DDoS attack that caused “millions of euros in damages in Switzerland.” While that’s a scintillating thought, the toothbrush botnet never happened and wasn’t real. But it inspired Aaron Christophel, a Germany-based programmer and hardware tinkerer, to put a playable version of Doom on a WiFi-enabled toothbrush.

