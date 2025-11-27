Someone Is Trying to ‘Hack’ People Through Apple Podcasts

Something very strange is happening to the Apple Podcasts app. Over the last several months, I’ve found both the iOS and Mac versions of the Podcasts app will open religion, spirituality, and education podcasts with no apparent rhyme or reason. Sometimes, I unlock my machine and the podcast app has launched itself and presented one of the bizarre podcasts to me. On top of that, at least one of the podcast pages in the app includes a link to a potentially malicious website. Here are the titles of some of the very odd podcasts I’ve had thrust upon me recently (I’ve trimmed some and defanged some links so you don’t accidentally click one):

“5../XEWE2'""""onclic…”

“free will, free willhttp://www[.]sermonaudio[.]com/rss_search.asp?keyword=free%will on SermonAudio”

“Leonel Pimentahttps://play[.]google[.]com/store/apps/detai…”

“https://open[.]spotify[.]com/playlist/53TA8e97shGyQ6iMk6TDjc?...”

There was another with a title in Arabic that loosely translates to “Words of Life” and includes someone’s Gmail address. Sometimes the podcasts do have actual audio (one was a religious sermon); others are completely silent. The podcasts are often years old, but for some reason are being shown to me now.

I’ll be honest: I don’t really know what exactly is going on here. And neither did an expert I spoke to. But it’s clear someone, somewhere, is trying to mess with Apple Podcasts and its users.

“The most concerning behavior is that the app can be launched automatically with a podcast of an attacker’s choosing,” Patrick Wardle, a macOS security expert and the creator of Mac-focused cybersecurity organization Objective-See , said. “I have replicated similar behavior, albeit via a website: simply visiting a website is enough to trigger Podcasts to open (and a load a podcast of the attacker’s choosing), and unlike other external app launches on macOS (e.g. Zoom), no prompt or user approval is required.”

To caveat straight away: this isn’t that alarming. This is not the biggest hack or issue in the world. But it’s still very weird behavior and Apple has not responded to any of my requests for comment for months. “Of course, very much worth stressing, on its own this is not an attack,” Wardle continued. “But it does create a very effective delivery mechanism if (and yes, big if) a vulnerability exists in the Podcasts app.

That said, someone has tried to deliver something a bit more malicious through the Podcasts app. It’s the first podcast I mentioned, with the title “5../XEWE2'""""onclic…”. Maybe some readers have already picked up on this, but the podcast is trying to direct listeners to a site that attempts to perform a cross-site scripting, or XSS, attack. XSS is basically when a hacker injects their own malicious code into a website that otherwise looks legit . It’s definitely a low-hanging fruit kind of attack, at least today. I remember it being way, way more common 10 years ago, and it was ultimately what led to the infamous MySpace worm .

The weird link is included in the “Show Website” section of the podcast’s page. Visiting that redirects to another site, “test[.]ddv[.]in[.]ua.” A pop-up then says “XSS. Domain: test[.]ddv[.]in[.]ua.”

I’m seemingly not the only one who has seen this. A review left in the Podcasts app just a few weeks ago says “Scam. How does Apple allow this attempted XSS attack?” The person gave the podcast one star. That podcast itself dates from around 2019.

“Whether any of those attempts have worked remains unclear, but the level of probing shows that adversaries are actively evaluating the Podcasts app as a potential target,” Wardle said.

Overall, the whole thing gives a similar vibe to Google Calendar spam, where someone will sneakily add an event to your calendar and include whatever info or link they’re trying to spread around. I remember that being a pretty big issue a few years ago .

Apple did not acknowledge or respond to five emails requesting comment. The company did respond to other emails for different articles I was working on across that time.