Pokémon Go Players Invent Fake Beaches on Real Maps to Catch Rare Wigletts

Pokémon Go players are creating a headache for members of the open source map tool OpenStreetMaps by adding fake beaches where they don’t exist in hopes of more easily catching Wigletts, a Pokémon that only spawns on beaches.

OpenStreetMaps is a free, open source map tool much like Google or Apple maps, but is maintained by a self-governing community of volunteers where anyone is welcome to contribute. An April 27 thread in the OpenStreetMap community forum first spotted the issue, flagging two users in Italy who began marking beaches in all sorts of locations where they don’t actually exist.