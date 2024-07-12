Hackers Steal Text and Call Records of ‘Nearly All’ AT&T Customers

Hackers broke into a cloud platform used by AT&T and downloaded call and text records of “nearly all” of AT&T’s cellular customers across a several month period, AT&T announced early on Friday.

The stolen data, which mostly impacts calls and texts made between May 2022 and October 2022, presents a hugely significant and unprecedented data breach for AT&T and the telecom industry more broadly. Metadata—which shows what numbers a customer interacted with—is typically only available to law enforcement in a targeted way under legal process. Here, outside hackers managed to steal the data themselves. In its announcement AT&T said it believes that authorities have already apprehended one of the people involved in the breach.