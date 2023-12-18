Facebook Is Being Overrun With Stolen, AI-Generated Images That People Think Are Real

In the photo, a man kneels in an outdoor sawmill next to his painstaking work: An intricate wooden carving of his bulldog, which he proudly gazes at. “Made it with my own hands,” the Facebook caption reads. The image has 1,300 likes, 405 comments, and 47 shares. “Beautiful work of art,” one of the comments reads. “You have an AMAZING talent!,” another says. “Nice work, love it <3!” “Awesome work keep it up.”

This incredible work of art, a “wooden monument to my dog,” has been posted dozens of times across dozens of engagement bait Facebook pages. But every time, the man and the dog are different. Sometimes the dog is hyperrealistic. Sometimes the bulldog is a German Shepherd. Sometimes the man’s hair is slicked back, sometimes it stands up. Sometimes the man sits on the other side of the dog. Sometimes the man looks Latino, other times he looks white; clearly, it is a different man, and a different dog, in most of the images.

All of these images are AI-generated, and stolen from an artist named Michael Jones.

One of the images has more than a million likes.

Depending on the image, it is obvious, to me, that the man and the dog are not real. The dog often looks weirdly polygonal, or like some wood carving filter has been applied to an image of a real dog. Sometimes the dog’s ear has obvious artifacts associated with AI-generated images. Other times, it’s the man who looks fake. Variations of this picture are being posted all over Facebook by a series of gigantic meme pages with names like “Go Story,” “Amazing World,” “Did you know?” “Follow me,” “Avokaddo,” and so on.

Universally, the comment sections of these pages feature hundreds of people who have no idea that these are AI-generated and are truly inspired by the dog carving. A version of this image posted on Dogs 4 life has 1 million likes, 39,000 comments, and 17,000 shares. The Dogs 4 life account has spammed links to buy cheap, dog-branded stuff to the top of the comments section.

In many ways, this is a tale as old as time: people lie and steal content online in exchange for likes, influence and money all the time. But the spread of this type of content on Facebook over the last several months has shown that the once-prophesized future where cheap, AI-generated trash content floods out the hard work of real humans is already here, and is already taking over Facebook. It also shows Facebook is doing essentially nothing to help its users decipher real content from AI-generated content masquerading as real content, and that huge masses of Facebook users are completely unprepared for our AI-generated future.

The dog and the carving were real, at one point. The real German Shepherd carving was made by a UK-based professional chainsaw sculptor named Michael Jones, who detailed his work in a series of videos and photos posted over the course of the summer. Jones’ work has since been stolen and turned into endless variations. Those images are then turned into endless inspiration bait by spammy Facebook pages that are presumably looking to monetize the stolen work of artists like Jones.

Jones' real carving

Another of Jones' real carvings

Another of Jones' real carvings

“This is something that is a huge issue for us and other carvers all over the world who are sadly missing out on the rightful credit exposure to their work,” Jones told me, “as well as setting unrealistic expectations when it comes to creating chainsaw carving art or any art for that matter!”

The strategy relies on “image-to-image” generative AI, which takes an input image and generates a new one based on that input. “Every time you generate an image, you get something completely different because it’s randomly seeded, and [the model] is looking for semantic consistency,” Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley who specializes in AI disinformation and deepfakes, told me. Different generators let a user select the “strength” of the new image, which is a number between zero and one “where zero essentially means ‘ignore this image,’ and one says ‘give me this image exactly back,’” Farid said.

A very standard comment section on one of these images.

I learned about the dog carvings from Brian Penny, a freelance ghostwriter, who shared Jones’s original image and copies of it on Threads.

“All these people are engagement farming off really shitty versions of his work and it’s giving his art a bad name,” Penny told me. “He’s having to compete against these versions of his work and it could easily destroy his business.”

Penny told me that a group of AI enthusiasts, skeptics, researchers, and interested parties had been researching and documenting the fact that stolen, AI-generated clones of viral images are taking over Facebook with impunity, where unaware boomers click “like,” “share,” and say things like “wow, incredible,” all day every day.

“STOP THE EXPLOITATION OF AI-GENERATED CHILDREN”

Penny invited me to the Facebook group “Um, isn’t that AI?,” which has 2,700 members documenting Facebook posts containing obviously AI-generated content that is going viral on Facebook (and which are also designed to trick users into thinking they are real). The first thing I saw when I joined was this image , posted on a page called “Happy day,” which has 261 likes and 71 comments like “This is really beautiful. You are really talented.”

If you look at this image, you will notice that the bear is standing on, essentially, an amorphous blob that seems to have a human foot. If you look slightly more closely, you will see two impossibly tiny fake children playing in the dirt.