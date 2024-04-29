Long Lost Song Hunted By Thousands Found in 80s Porno

A three-year crowdsourced search for the origins of a 17-second music clip is over after lost media sleuths finally found the original source of a song known as “Everyone Knows That” — and it’s a pornographic film.

In 2021, a user called carl92 uploaded a short clip of an 80s-style pop tune to song identification website WatZatSong, seeking help from other users in finding its source. He said in the forum that he found the sample collecting digital dust among files on a DVD backup, and that he was learning how to capture audio “and this was a left over.”