Long Lost Song Hunted By Thousands Found in 80s Porno

A three-year crowdsourced search for the origins of a 17-second music clip is over after lost media sleuths finally found the original source of a song known as “Everyone Knows That” — and it’s a pornographic film.
In 2021, a user called carl92 uploaded a short clip of an 80s-style pop tune to song identification website WatZatSong, seeking help from other users in finding its source. He said in the forum that he found the sample collecting digital dust among files on a DVD backup, and that he was learning how to capture audio “and this was a left over.”
This post is for paid members only
Become a paid member for unlimited ad-free access to articles, bonus podcast content, and more.Subscribe
Sign up for free access to this post
Free members get access to posts like this one along with an email round-up of our week's stories.Subscribe
Already have an account? Sign in