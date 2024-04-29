Advertisement
Go ad free
Lost Media

Long Lost Song Hunted By Thousands Found in 80s Porno

Samantha Cole Samantha Cole
·
The search is over for 'Everyone Knows That,' also known as 'Ulterior Motives' by Christopher Saint Booth, when it was found in the pornographic film "Angels of Passion."
Long Lost Song Hunted By Thousands Found in 80s Porno
A screenshot from the pornographic film "Everyone Knows That" was found in.

A three-year crowdsourced search for the origins of a 17-second music clip is over after lost media sleuths finally found the original source of a song known as “Everyone Knows That” — and it’s a pornographic film. 

In 2021, a user called carl92 uploaded a short clip of an 80s-style pop tune to song identification website WatZatSong, seeking help from other users in finding its source. He said in the forum that he found the sample collecting digital dust among files on a DVD backup, and that he was learning how to capture audio “and this was a left over.” 

Advertisement
Go ad free
Hide