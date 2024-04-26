Advertisement
Apple Removes Nonconsensual AI Nude Apps Following 404 Media Investigation

Emanuel Maiberg Emanuel Maiberg
Apple and Google appear more willing to take action against these apps than they were in the past.
Photo by Zhiyue / Unsplash

Apple has removed a number of AI image generation apps from the App Store after 404 Media found these apps advertised the ability to create nonconsensual nude images, a sign that app store operators are starting to take more action against these types of apps. 

Overall, Apple removed three apps from the App Store, but only after we provided the company with links to the specific apps and their related ads, indicating the company was not able to find the apps that violated its policy itself. 

