AI Seinfeld Is Broken, Maybe Forever

For the last five days or so, one of the main characters of the AI-generated Seinfeld show has been endlessly walking directly into a closed refrigerator. Nothing, Forever, is very broken, stuck on a short, repeating loop for days. It’s also more popular than it’s been in months.

The glitch raises the question of how “forever” and endlessly generating an AI television show is actually likely to be in a world in which AI glitches exist and creator interest can wane. Last month, I spoke to the creators of Nothing, Forever, who explained that they are aware that fans believed their show had jumped the shark. Now, it’s just fully broken 10 months after its launch, and curious people are giving the show one final look. Here's what it looks like:

Nothing, Forever had something like 10,000 concurrent viewers during a post-launch hype cycle. Fans created memes and a detailed wiki about the adventures of Larry Feinberg and friends. The show took on a life of its own, and was briefly banned by Twitch after Larry told a transphobic joke during a period in which its AI guardrails were turned off.

The show went offline, and, when it came back, the show had all new characters, the result of what was, presumably, some sort of IP dispute. Brian Habersberger, a co-creator of the show, would not tell me what happened.

“The show is meant to be absurd in a certain sense,” he told me last month. “But to a lot of people, yeah, we murdered these characters, and we didn’t even give them a funeral.”

Since then, Nothing, Forever has continued to stream to increasingly few people. Fans dropped off, and its creators said that many of the people who still watched it were using it to fall asleep.

Sometime last week, the show broke. One character is walking into a fridge, another is pinned against that fridge. Another character sits and stands up during a wide shot in the living room. This has been silently playing out for at least five days, and people have been coming back to the feed to check out the glitching show. Friday, a few hundred people were watching, which is far more than had been regularly watching since launch.

The long forgotten AI Seinfeld Reboot is now down to 18 viewers. Both characters don't even say anything anymore and just stand still in complete silence. pic.twitter.com/tYTcZPT9C4 — SNAKES ALIVE SERB (@AnimeSerbia) October 27, 2023

Habersberger said last month that he and his co-creator do have plans for future AI-generated show projects, but wouldn’t go into specifics about what they are.

The Discord for the show, meanwhile, is full of people eulogizing what seems like the end of a show that was supposed to run “forever.” They are also pinging the moderators and hoping for any sign that the show still possibly exists. Here’s a small sampling of comments:

"THIS IS THE END RESULT OF AI PROJECTS LEFT TO ASHES BY THEIR CREATOR AS AI CONTINUES TO ROT THE BRAINS OF THE WORLD”

“There's more viewers of them standing in front of a fridge than there are normally lol.”

“Sometimes it looks like he’s going to move around and get to the fridge and then it resets”

“Metaphor for the writers losing a vision for the show.”

“I tbh wonder if the devs will ever intervene or if it will literally be "nothing, forever”