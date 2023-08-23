Features
Most of My Instagram Ads Are for Drugs, Stolen Credit Cards, Hacked Accounts, Counterfeit Money, and Weapons
The ads are a window into a blatantly illegal underground economy that Meta is not only failing to moderate, but is actively profiting from and injecting into users’ feeds.
News
Disney and Netflix Concede AI Is Not a Person or a Writer, Want to Use It Anyway
Studios also said they will disclose if the materials they're asking writers to work on were generated by AI
Features
The Community Pushing AI-Generated Porn to ‘the Edge of Knowledge’
A small group of AI porn hobbyists are generating grotesque images that defy physical reality, and baffle academics.
News
Biden Administration Changes Mind, Says Car Companies Shouldn't Ignore Overwhelmingly Popular Car Repair Law Anymore
The Biden administration pre-empted a repair law voters passed by a 3-1 margin. Now it says it "strongly supports the right to repair."
Announcements
Welcome to 404 Media
At 404 Media, we aspire to create a sustainable, responsible, reader-supported technology media business.
News
‘Condensation Death' Is Breaking $550 AirPods Max and Driving Users Nuts
Apple's lawyers argued that an angry customer "omits details" about a so-called "walk" where condensation built up in his AirPods Max, and that moisture in the company's flagship headphones is simply "more noticeable" than in competitors' models.
Features
Inside the AI Porn Marketplace Where Everything and Everyone Is for Sale
Generative AI tools have empowered amateurs and entrepreneurs to build mind-boggling amounts of non-consensual porn.
FOIA
‘Cop Slide' Incident Report Details Harrowing Day for Boston Police
The report, obtained exclusively by 404 Media, does not use the word “slide,” though it claims a “suspect” whose first and last name are “UNKNOWN, UNKNOWN."
Features
Why Are Sex Toy Vibration Patterns So Terrible?
The quest for answers about how vibrator modes are tested and designed.
News
The Secret Weapon Hackers Can Use to Dox Nearly Anyone in America for $15
Most Americans have very little choice but to provide their personal information to credit bureaus. Hackers have found a way into that data supply chain, and are advertising access in group chats used by violent criminals who rob, assault, and shoot targets.