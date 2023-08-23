Most of My Instagram Ads Are for Drugs, Stolen Credit Cards, Hacked Accounts, Counterfeit Money, and Weapons
Most of My Instagram Ads Are for Drugs, Stolen Credit Cards, Hacked Accounts, Counterfeit Money, and Weapons

The ads are a window into a blatantly illegal underground economy that Meta is not only failing to moderate, but is actively profiting from and injecting into users’ feeds.
Jason Koebler Jason Koebler
Disney and Netflix Concede AI Is Not a Person or a Writer, Want to Use It Anyway
Disney and Netflix Concede AI Is Not a Person or a Writer, Want to Use It Anyway

Studios also said they will disclose if the materials they're asking writers to work on were generated by AI
Emanuel Maiberg Emanuel Maiberg
The Community Pushing AI-Generated Porn to ‘the Edge of Knowledge’
The Community Pushing AI-Generated Porn to ‘the Edge of Knowledge’

A small group of AI porn hobbyists are generating grotesque images that defy physical reality, and baffle academics.
Samantha Cole Samantha Cole
Biden Administration Changes Mind, Says Car Companies Shouldn't Ignore Overwhelmingly Popular Car Repair Law Anymore
Biden Administration Changes Mind, Says Car Companies Shouldn't Ignore Overwhelmingly Popular Car Repair Law Anymore

The Biden administration pre-empted a repair law voters passed by a 3-1 margin. Now it says it "strongly supports the right to repair."
Jason Koebler Jason Koebler
Welcome to 404 Media
Welcome to 404 Media

At 404 Media, we aspire to create a sustainable, responsible, reader-supported technology media business.
Jason Koebler Jason Koebler ,
Samantha Cole Samantha Cole ,
Emanuel Maiberg Emanuel Maiberg ,
Joseph Cox Joseph Cox
‘Condensation Death' Is Breaking $550 AirPods Max and Driving Users Nuts
‘Condensation Death' Is Breaking $550 AirPods Max and Driving Users Nuts

Apple's lawyers argued that an angry customer "omits details" about a so-called "walk" where condensation built up in his AirPods Max, and that moisture in the company's flagship headphones is simply "more noticeable" than in competitors' models.
Jason Koebler Jason Koebler
Inside the AI Porn Marketplace Where Everything and Everyone Is for Sale
Inside the AI Porn Marketplace Where Everything and Everyone Is for Sale

Generative AI tools have empowered amateurs and entrepreneurs to build mind-boggling amounts of non-consensual porn.
Emanuel Maiberg Emanuel Maiberg
‘Cop Slide' Incident Report Details Harrowing Day for Boston Police
‘Cop Slide' Incident Report Details Harrowing Day for Boston Police

The report, obtained exclusively by 404 Media, does not use the word “slide,” though it claims a “suspect” whose first and last name are “UNKNOWN, UNKNOWN."
Jason Koebler Jason Koebler
Why Are Sex Toy Vibration Patterns So Terrible?
Why Are Sex Toy Vibration Patterns So Terrible?

The quest for answers about how vibrator modes are tested and designed.
Samantha Cole Samantha Cole
The Secret Weapon Hackers Can Use to Dox Nearly Anyone in America for $15
The Secret Weapon Hackers Can Use to Dox Nearly Anyone in America for $15

Most Americans have very little choice but to provide their personal information to credit bureaus. Hackers have found a way into that data supply chain, and are advertising access in group chats used by violent criminals who rob, assault, and shoot targets.
Joseph Cox Joseph Cox
