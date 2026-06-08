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This Company Will Add Phone, AirPod, and Smartwatch Trackers to License Plate Readers

Joseph Cox Joseph Cox
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SignalTrace “links devices that regularly travel together, correlating them to license plate.” It is a surveillance product that will sweep up and add all sorts of Bluetooth and other data to license plate readers, linking specific devices—and people—to cars.
This Company Will Add Phone, AirPod, and Smartwatch Trackers to License Plate Readers
Images from SignalTrace product here, available here. Collage by 404 Media.

A surveillance company plans to add sensors to automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) that would mean the devices, as well as capture the license plate of passing vehicles, would also sweep up unique identifiers of mobile phones, wearables, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices in those cars, potentially letting law enforcement identify specific drivers or passengers.

The technology, called SignalTrace, would turn ALPR cameras from devices focused on tracking cars to ones that can more readily track the location of particular people. ALPR cameras have become a commonly deployed technology all across the U.S.; SignalTrace would make some of those cameras capable of collecting much more data.

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Do you know anything else about SignalTrace? Do you work for Leonardo? I would love to hear from you. Using a non-work device, you can message me securely on Signal at joseph.404 or send me an email at joseph@404media.co.

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